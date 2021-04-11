Vasai: Cops bust two sex rackets running via dating apps; 5 held including a woman

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have busted two high profile prostitution rackets which were being operated through popular dating applications and online media platforms. While three pimps including a woman have been arrested, five women were rescued from the clutches of flesh trade racketeers. In the first case, the AHTU unit was provided with a tip-off by members of a NGO in context to women being pushed into prostitution by a gang of pimps.

Based on the information, the police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Bhaskar Pukle along with the NGO members laid a trap near a hotel in the Manekpur area of Vasai and apprehended a 21 year-old woman who was caught red handed while accepting money for facilitating the rendezvous with one out of the four accompanying women. Investigations led to the arrest of the lady pimps accomplice identified as-Sandip Nandkular Pal (26) alias Suraj . It came to light that the duo used to source contact details and photographs of women aspirants who posted their resume on various online job portals.