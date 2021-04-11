Vasai: Cops bust two sex rackets running via dating apps; 5 held including a woman

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have busted two high profile prostitution rackets which were being operated through popular dating applications and online media platforms. While three pimps including a woman have been arrested, five women were rescued from the clutches of flesh trade racketeers. In the first case, the AHTU unit was provided with a tip-off by members of a NGO in context to women being pushed into prostitution by a gang of pimps.
Based on the information, the police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Bhaskar Pukle along with the NGO members laid a trap near a hotel in the Manekpur area of Vasai and apprehended a 21 year-old woman who was caught red handed while accepting money for facilitating the rendezvous with one out of the four accompanying women. Investigations led to the arrest of the lady pimps accomplice identified as-Sandip Nandkular Pal (26) alias Suraj . It came to light that the duo used to source contact details and photographs of women aspirants who posted their resume on various online job portals.
Suraj would establish contact with the female job aspirants and offer them field marketing jobs asking them to meet soliciting clients. Unaware about the evil designs the women feel prey and were later blackmailed and forced into flesh trade on the virtue of their morphed images, police said. The duo had posted fake profiles on various dating applications and online media platforms to promote their nefarious activities which were aimed to lure prospective customers.
The rescued women have been sent to rehabilitation centers and the accused duo have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the stringent Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).
Ad-Portal Used For Sex Trade, 1 Held.
In the second case, the AHTU team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil arrested a 26-year-old pimp identified as-Sunil Sahu alias Anil (26) who exploited an online classifieds website to operate a flesh trade racket. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in the Mangal Nagar area of Mira Road and arrested Sahu while accepting money from the decoy. The police also rescued a woman who was pushed into prostitution. The website reportedly provides dating, advertising and escort services. Further investigations were underway.
