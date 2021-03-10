Uttar Pradesh: Youth commits suicide, blames Lucknow DCP for framing him in sex racket case

Lucknow: A 26-year-old Computer Operator, working at the office of a senior bureaucrat on contract, committed suicide by jumping before a running train on Wednesday evening in Chandganj area of Lucknow.

Ironically, the deceased, identified as Vishal Saini, has left a suicide note holding a lady IPS officer Prachi Singh responsible for his death.

“Prachi Singh (IPS 2017 batch) should be held responsible for my death. She ruined my career by framing me in a fake sex racket case. I was unable to face my parents and family members. Strict action should be taken against the IPS officer after my death,” the deceased wrote in the suicide note.

Vishal had called up at 112 before committing suicide. Police had rushed to the spot only to find his body in two pieces. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

On charges against her, the IPS officer Prachi Singh, who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in Lucknow, said that a few days ago she had led a team to raid six massage parlours and spa centres in the city and rounded about 20 persons.

“Vishal was among them but we let him off after finding him innocent. I feel sorry for him taking this extreme step,” said the lady IPS officer.

The deceased's parents said that his son was eating food at a street vendor when police raided a spa centre nearby. "I don't know why he was picked up by the police. He was in jail for 20 days before being released. Police did not find any case against him. Since he came home, he was under severe depression," claimed his wailing father.