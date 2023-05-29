Vande Bharat: Mumbai to Goa on the fast track

Vande Bharat Express |

Mumbai: Frequent commuters on the Mumbai-Goa route can soon look forward to enjoying a high-tech journey on the Vande Bharat Express, as the railway administration plans to introduce another train from Mumbai to Madgao. Confirming the development, a senior officer from the Railway Board stated on Monday that the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express would commence operations shortly.

The timetable for the train is currently being finalised, with an aim to cover the distance between the two cities in less than 7 hours. This would significantly reduce the travel time compared to the existing fastest train on the route, which currently takes over 8 hours.

Boon for Lord Ganesh devotees

In addition to improving travel efficiency, the new Vande Bharat Express will also prove beneficial for Lord Ganesha devotees this year. Due to the current high demand, all trains running on the Konkan route are already fully booked. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has received instructions from the Railway Board to prepare a rake for the Mumbai-Madgao Vande Bharat Express. "We got a instructions from the Railway Board to keep a Vande Bharat Express rake ready for Mumbai-Goa route," said a senior ICF official.

Currently, all Vande Bharat trains being produced in ICF. The Mumbai-Madgao Vande Bharat Express will be the fourth Vande Bharat train to operate from Mumbai, joining the existing trains on the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar, Mumbai-Shirdi, and Mumbai-Solapur routes. These trains have gained widespread acclaim for their impressive speed, unparalleled comfort, and cutting-edge technology.