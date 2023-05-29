PM Modi flags off Northeast's first Vande Bharat Express today; will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on Monday. This marked the introduction of the first Vande Bharat service in the Northeast region.

The Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri and is expected to reduce the journey time by approximately an hour compared to the current fastest train on this route. Covering a distance of 410 kilometers, the train will complete the journey in five-and-a-half hours. It will be the 18th operational Vande Bharat Express service.

Details on timings and halts

The train will operate six days a week and make stops at six stations, including New Alipurduar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, New Jalpaiguri, and Guwahati junctions.

The departure from New Jalpaiguri is scheduled for 6:10 am, with arrival in Guwahati at noon. The return journey from Guwahati will commence at 4:30 pm, reaching New Jalpaiguri around 10:20 pm.

Additional inaugurations along with Vande Bharat Express

In addition to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi will inaugurate 182 kilometers of newly electrified sections. This development will enable pollution-free transportation, allowing trains to run at higher speeds and reducing their running time. Furthermore, this initiative will open up opportunities for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.

New DEMU/MEMU shed to be inaugurated

PM Modi will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. The establishment of this facility will enhance the maintenance of DEMU rakes operating in the region, leading to improved operational feasibility.

The initiatives taken by PM Modi aim to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation options in the region.