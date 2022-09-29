Vande Bharat express between Mumbai and Gandhinagar to be inaugurated tomorrow; check journey details, ticket price here

Vande Bharat Express |

Western Railway is all set to introduce the Vande Bharat Express Train between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central from 30th September 2022. The inaugural run will be operated as a special service while regular services of the train will start from October 1. For the introduction of Vande Bharat express, WR has decided to change the timing of Mumbai Central -Gandhinagar Shatabdi express.

Regular services of the train will start on Saturday from Mumbai Central and will take 6 hours 20 minutes to reach Gandinagar. The existing Shatabdi Express covers the distance of both cities in 6 hours 25 minutes.

"The inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gandhinagar Capital station at 10.30 am on 30th September 2022. Passengers will be able to book their tickets for the inaugural run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central" said an officer of WR.

During the inaugural run, this train will run as a special service (Train No. 09404). The train will depart from Ahmedabad at 2 pm to arrive at Mumbai Central at 7.35 pm the same day. Enroute the train will halt at Vadodara and Surat, stations.

Route and halts of train

This train will run 6 days a week and will not run on Sundays. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central- Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Superfast Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 12.30 noon. Similarly in the return direction, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital -Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Superfast Express will leave Gandhinagar Capital at 2.05 pm and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm.

En route the train will halt at Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad stations on both directions. This train comprises of 16 coaches including AC Chair car and an Executive Chair car.

The booking of the inaugural run Train No. 09404 between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central is already open, whereas regular service (Train Nos. 20901/20902) will open from 30th September 2022 at the reservation counter and IRCTC website.

Consequent to the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express will now run between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad from 1st October 2022 with a revised timing. Train No 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 06.20 am instead of the existing time of 06.10 am and reach Borivali at 6.43 am instead of 6.33 am. Further, the train will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45 noon instead of the existing time of 12.25 noon. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 12010 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 3.10 pm on 1st October 2022 instead of the existing time of 3.05 pm. There will be no changes in the timings of en route as well as the destination station.

Commenting on the introduction of Vande Bharat Express train between Mumbai and Gandhinagar, Sudhanshu Mani, former General Manager, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, said, "It is a matter of great pleasure for me that more than three years after the first Vande Bharat/Train 18 came into service, the third Vande Bharat shall be inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself tomorrow as he did for the first train in Februrary 2019. The first version of the train was built by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in 2018 and the design, engineering and construction were done entirely in India for the first time. This is his next version. The acceleration of the train has been increased and some facilities like seats or passenger information systems have been improved but the common passenger will get a feel of this train like the first and second Vande Bharat. It is expected that in the coming days, more Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured from ICF as already announced by the government".

"There is one important issue though as a lot of expectation has been built up by comparing the train with Bullet train in respect of acceleration. The final timetable of 5 hours 45 min bet Ahmedabad and Mumbai is a disappointment as it hardly excels the existing Tejas and Shatabdi trains; it was expected that it would cover Ahmedabad-Mumbai in less than five hours with an average speed of little over 100 kmph as against the 96 kmph of the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat" further added Sudhanshu Mani.

Details of journey and fare:

Depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am ,

Reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 noon

Depart from Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm ,

Reach Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm

Halts- Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad in both direction

Coaches -16

Frequency -Six day in week

Fares for Chair Car ( Inclusive catering Charges )

Mumbai Central to Surat- Rs 950

Mumbai Central to Vadodara- Rs 1230

Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad- Rs 1385

Tentative fares for Executive Class ( inclusive catering Charges )

Mumbai Central to Surat-Rs 1665

Mumbai Central to Vadodara- Rs 2190

Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad- Rs 2505

Ticket of the Vande Bharat Express from Ahmedabad Junction to Mumbai Central |

