Newly introduced Vande Bharat Express to offer diet meals

The newly introduced Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express which is set to flag-off tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurated on Friday, September 30. The indigenous train is all set to serve rich cuisine experience to travelers’ taste buds during the journey.

The much-awaited experience of High-end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai's Mumbai Central area shall be available to one and all with effect from October 1, 2022 post its inaugural run on the September 30. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways, IRCTC shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs.

Health-conscious and low calorie food options made from ragi (Finger Millet), bhagar (Barnyard millet), cereals, oats, muesli will be integral to the menu.

In a first, healthy malt beverages for travelling kids are also being introduced as a service in the premium train. Replacing chocolate bars with local brands of peanut chikki with peanuts sourced from local farmers will be a part of the menu as part of 'Be vocal, go local' ideology.

The menu service being planned to suit the train schedule timings —morning tea, breakfast, hi-tea, lunch and dinner on the motto 'Quality First'.

The customised low calorie millet rich regional menu is in line with the theme of ensuing year 2023 to be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the U.N. General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.