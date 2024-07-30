Uran Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Daud Shaikh Following Victim Yashashree Shinde On Day Of Killing

Navi Mumbai: In the ongoing investigation of the murder case of 20-year-old Yashashree Shinde from Uran, a fresh CCTV footage has emerged showing visuals of Yashashree being followed by the accused. This video surfaces hours after the arrest of the accused in the case, identified as Daud Shaikh, was arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit in Karnataka's Gulbarga.

CCTV Shows Accused Following Yashashree

In the CCTV footage dated July 25, one can see Yashashree walking on the road past the Uran market. Within a few minutes, the accused, Daud Shaikh can be allegedly seen passing by the same location, following the victim. The 20-year-old victim who had been missing from July 25, was then found murdered in the bushes near Uran Railway Station in the wee hours of July 27.

Accused Daud Shaikh Held In Karnataka

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch's central unit arrested Daud Shaikh 24 from the Shahpur hill area in the Gulbarga district of Karnataka.

Arrested accused Daud in middle with Crime Branch team | Raina Assainar

Shaikh, who had known the victim since 2019, was previously arrested after the victim's father filed a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act upon learning of their friendship. After serving approximately six months in jail, Shaikh was released and subsequently relocated to his hometown in Karnataka, where he worked as a bus driver.

Love Triangle Angle Discovered

According to police, the relationship between Shaikh and Shinde began to deteriorate due to a love triangle. The victim had allegedly become involved with another boy, which infuriated Shaikh. "On July 22, Shaikh came to Uran as per the call records. And from July 25, his phone was switched off," an officer from the crime branch stated.

The police noted that Shaikh's frustration was evident from his social media posts. The exact events of July 25, which led to the stabbing and murder of Shinde, are still under investigation. The accused has yet to be brought to Navi Mumbai for further questioning.

Police Rubbishes Reports Claiming Brutal Murder & Love Jihad

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Vivek Pansare, has clarified that social media posts describing the murder as 'brutal' are false. Shinde was indeed stabbed to death, but claims that her private parts were injured, her head was smashed, her breasts were cut off and her hands were chopped are all misleading and untrue. The police confirmed that the motive behind the murder was a love triangle and not love 'jihad.'