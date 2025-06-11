 UP Makes Video Recording Mandatory For Marriage Registrations To Curb Fraud, Implements High Court Directives
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUP Makes Video Recording Mandatory For Marriage Registrations To Curb Fraud, Implements High Court Directives

UP Makes Video Recording Mandatory For Marriage Registrations To Curb Fraud, Implements High Court Directives

The new regulations, designed to combat fraudulent unions, introduce mandatory video recording of wedding ceremonies and require officiating priests to submit detailed affidavits confirming the marriage's validity.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented sweeping reforms to marriage registration procedures following directives from the Allahabad High Court. The new regulations, designed to combat fraudulent unions, introduce mandatory video recording of wedding ceremonies and require officiating priests to submit detailed affidavits confirming the marriage's validity. 

Under the revised system, the Stamp and Registration Department's Additional Inspector General (AIG) will oversee all marriage registrations across the state. Deputy Registrars must now verify priest-submitted affidaths containing personal details, Aadhaar copies, and contact information before processing any marriage certificate. For eloping couples, a particular focus of the reforms,  video documentation of the wedding ceremony becomes compulsory. 

These measures address growing concerns about sham marriages used to obtain legal protections through forged documents. The Allahabad High Court had previously flagged rampant misuse of age certificates and involvement of marriage brokers in facilitating fraudulent unions. 

Read Also
UP News: Yamuna Bridge Shut Every Weekend For Emergency Repairs; Overloaded Trucks Forced 45-Day...
article-image

Monthly compliance reports will track implementation, with Assistant Inspector Generals monitoring whether Deputy Registrars properly verify priest attendance and affidavit details. Certificates must now bear specific notation referencing the High Court's October 2024 notification that prompted these changes. 

FPJ Shorts
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Sonam, Other Accused Kept In Different Cells Of Shillong Police Station
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Uttar Pradesh News: Court Sentences 6 Individuals To Life Imprisonment For 2005 Murder Over Panchayat Poll Dispute In Ladam Mankheda Village
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore Parekh Aluminex Bank Fraud Case
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture
Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

While officials claim the rules will preserve marital sanctity and reduce litigation, some legal experts question the logistical challenges of statewide video documentation. The reforms mark Uttar Pradesh's most significant overhaul of marriage registration procedures in decades, particularly affecting the approximately 12,000 elopement cases registered annually across the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Denies 6-Month Blanket Foreign Travel Plea To Accused In ₹297 Crore...

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

Bandra Link Square Mall Fire: Probe Reveals Non-Functional Fire Systems, False Safety Certification

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...