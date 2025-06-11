UP News: Yamuna Bridge Shut Every Weekend For Emergency Repairs; Overloaded Trucks Forced 45-Day Closure

Representative Image

Authorities will close the deteriorating Yamuna Bridge to all vehicles for 12-hour periods every weekend from June 14 to July 21 for critical repairs. The shutdowns (Saturdays 6 AM to Sundays 6 PM) will significantly impact travel between Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Kabrai, despite ongoing violations by overloaded trucks illegally crossing the unsafe structure.

Officials confirmed the 45 day repair window comes after months of ignored weight limit violations, with overloaded trucks exacerbating structural damage. The bridge's precarious condition, forced the emergency measures.

Commuters should expect 40 to 60 minute delays on diversion routes. Transport unions have protested the weekend closures, but engineers insist the repairs cannot wait until monsoon season ends.

Despite the orders overloaded vehicles continue crossing despite visible structural stress, with 127 violation fines issued last month alone per RTO records.

Alternative routes

Kanpur-bound traffic from Mahoba must divert via Kabrai-Banda-Choudgar or Bundelkhand Expressway.

Vehicles from Maudaha/Sumerpur should take the Kurara-Manaki Pul route.

Rath/Sarila area travelers must use the Jalaun-Urai corridor.