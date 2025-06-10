UP News: Shravasti Police Bust Cross-Border Aadhaar Racket Near Nepal Border; One Held, Equipment Seized | File picture

Shravasti police uncovered an illegal Aadhaar card racket operating near the India-Nepal border, arresting one suspect and recovering equipment used to forge documents. Praveen Kumar Mishra, a resident of Lalpur Kushmaha village, was apprehended from Sirsiya area.

Authorities seized two laptops, two mobile phones, fingerprint scanners, a printer, and ₹20,400 in cash from the accused. During interrogation, Mishra revealed that he and an associate created fake documents for individuals owning property in both India and Nepal, enabling them to acquire Indian identity papers unlawfully. With the region already on high alert due to its sensitive proximity to Nepal, the incident has set off alarms within security and intelligence circles. The racket is suspected to have links across the border, and further inquiry is underway to trace co-accused.

According to ASP Mukesh Chandra Uttam, the operation was being run in collusion with local agents and personnel, facilitating document forgery for cross-border beneficiaries. Police have constituted a special investigation team and are questioning several suspects to uncover the full scale of the network.

The accused had reportedly been running the racket since 2019. Further arrests are expected as the investigation unfolds.