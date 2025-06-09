 UP News: Samajwadi Party's Ambedkar Vahini Holds PDA Conference In Kanpur, Gears Up For 2027 Polls
National President Mithai Lal Bharti addressed attendees, outlining plans for the 2027 assembly elections through grassroots mobilization.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
The Samajwadi Party's Ambedkar Vahini wing organized a PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) conference in Kanpur on Sunday, drawing significant participation from community members. National President Mithai Lal Bharti addressed attendees, outlining plans for the 2027 assembly elections through grassroots mobilization. 

Senior leaders including National General Secretary Ram Babu Sudarshan and City President Shivkumar Valmiki attended the event. The conference focused on election preparedness, with plans for door-to-door outreach to discuss Dalit rights issues.

