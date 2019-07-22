Unknown woman rescued from drowning at Virar beach by local fishermen

An anonymous woman was rescued by local fishermen at Virar’s Arnala beach. A few locals saw that a woman was struggling against strong current due to high tide in the afternoon. After seeing this, fishermen rushed to rescue her and managed her to pull out of water. Later, fishermen took her to primary health centre. The police said that they have yet to ascertain the woman's identity and were not clear what was she doing in the sea during high tide.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)