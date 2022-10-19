Union govt to create green express highway from Mumbai to Bengaluru; will cut travel time to 5 hours: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | PTI

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin gadkar recently said that the Union government has plans to create green express highways between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The green express highway reportedly will make the present 16-17 hour-long commute a five hour trip. Bengaluru is 981.4km away from Mumbai.

Media reports stated that the green express highways would also shorten travel time between Pune and Bengaluru and will take only 3.5 to 4 hours.

A report in the Mint quoted Gadkari saying that the Union government is planning a green express highway from the city to Bengaluru. Explaining further he said that the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway will take a turn from near Ring road in the city [Pune] and start as highway toward Bengaluru.

He further added that the government wants to make 26 green express highways across India in the next three years to reduced travel time. The minister had earlier said that by December 2022 ends, there will be new highways that will cut down travel time from Delhi to different places like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Katra and Srinagar.

Gadkari had recently said that it is his dream to create a road transport network which will allow commuters to reach New Delhi from Nariman Point in South Mumbai in 12 hours. He was addressing the students at RD National College in Bandra on october 17.

The minister had said, “Several years ago, I remember the day when the Bandra-Worli Sea Link project was underway. I saw it taking shape each time I was here back then. Now my dream is to connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link directly with Vasai-Virar and Mumbai-Delhi Express Highway. My dream is also to connect Nariman Point with Delhi and cover the entire distance in 12 hours.”