e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnion govt to create green express highway from Mumbai to Bengaluru; will cut travel time to 5 hours: Nitin Gadkari

Union govt to create green express highway from Mumbai to Bengaluru; will cut travel time to 5 hours: Nitin Gadkari

The green express highway reportedly will make the present 16-17 hour-long commute a five hour trip. Bengaluru is 981.4km away from Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | PTI
Follow us on

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin gadkar recently said that the Union government has plans to create green express highways between Mumbai and Bengaluru. The green express highway reportedly will make the present 16-17 hour-long commute a five hour trip. Bengaluru is 981.4km away from Mumbai.

Media reports stated that the green express highways would also shorten travel time between Pune and Bengaluru and will take only 3.5 to 4 hours.

A report in the Mint quoted Gadkari saying that the Union government is planning a green express highway from the city to Bengaluru. Explaining further he said that the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway will take a turn from near Ring road in the city [Pune] and start as highway toward Bengaluru.

Read Also
Nariman Point to Delhi in 12 hours is my dream: Nitin Gadkari
article-image

He further added that the government wants to make 26 green express highways across India in the next three years to reduced travel time. The minister had earlier said that by December 2022 ends, there will be new highways that will cut down travel time from Delhi to different places like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Katra and Srinagar.

Gadkari had recently said that it is his dream to create a road transport network which will allow commuters to reach New Delhi from Nariman Point in South Mumbai in 12 hours. He was addressing the students at RD National College in Bandra on october 17.

The minister had said, “Several years ago, I remember the day when the Bandra-Worli Sea Link project was underway. I saw it taking shape each time I was here back then. Now my dream is to connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link directly with Vasai-Virar and Mumbai-Delhi Express Highway. My dream is also to connect Nariman Point with Delhi and cover the entire distance in 12 hours.”

Read Also
No space for cycle tracks in Mumbai; encroachments, political issues make it difficult: Nitin...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Officials pull up their socks; tighten security on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai updates: Officials pull up their socks; tighten security on Bandra Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: Police recover illegal swords from goat farm in Jogeshwari, one arrested

Mumbai: Police recover illegal swords from goat farm in Jogeshwari, one arrested

Union govt to create green express highway from Mumbai to Bengaluru; will cut travel time to 5...

Union govt to create green express highway from Mumbai to Bengaluru; will cut travel time to 5...

Mumbai: FDA seizes 400 kg fake ghee worth Rs 3 lakh, samples sent for laboratory test

Mumbai: FDA seizes 400 kg fake ghee worth Rs 3 lakh, samples sent for laboratory test

Mumbai: HC asks govt response on plea seeking policy for lumpy skin disease spread among cattle

Mumbai: HC asks govt response on plea seeking policy for lumpy skin disease spread among cattle