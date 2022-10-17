Nariman Point to Delhi in 12 hours is my dream: Nitin Gadkari | FPJ

Will it ever be possible to reach New Delhi in 12 hours from Nariman Point in south Mumbai? At least Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is hopeful. “It’s my dream,” he said while addressing students at RD National College in Bandra on Monday.

Mr Gadkari said, “Several years ago, I remember the day when the Bandra-Worli Sea Link project was underway. I saw it taking shape each time I was here back then. Now my dream is to connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link directly with Vasai-Virar and Mumbai-Delhi Express Highway. My dream is also to connect Nariman Point with Delhi and cover the entire distance in 12 hours.”

In the first phase, the Union government is laying and upgrading the national highway between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and New Delhi, which will be completed later this year.

Taking a pot shot at environmentalists, he said he learned a great deal while executing the Sea Link due to opposition from (ecology) experts. “A lot of problems and complications arose because of litigation. Two years went by in that, which delayed the project,” recalled Mr Gadkari.

“The three important pillars of our society are ethics, economy, and environment and at present we are facing a lot of problems because of air, water, and soil pollution. We are facing it in Mumbai as well,” he said.

According to Mr Gadkari, nothing is wasted and everything can be utilised with appropriate technology; for example, converting waste into wealth and energy. For the last eight years, sewage water is being recycled in Nagpur and sold to the state government for power generation, he said.