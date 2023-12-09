 Unbelievable Cleanup Act: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu Beach!
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnbelievable Cleanup Act: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu Beach!

Unbelievable Cleanup Act: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu Beach!

The netizens are asking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, if the beach was already clean, then why did he feel the need to deep-clean Juhu Beach today?

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu Beach! | Twitter

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday participated in a cleanliness drive at the famous Juhu Beach in Mumbai under the newly launched Deep Clean Drive of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Eknath Shinde participated in the cleanliness drive to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also seen driving a tractor

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was also seen driving a tractor during the cleanliness at Juhu Beach. However, netizens are trolling the Chief Minister and sharing pics of Juhu Beach which is claimed to be a day older and the Beach is seen already clean.

Why did he feel the need to deep-clean Juhu Beach

The netizens are asking Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, if the beach was already clean, then why did he feel the need to deep-clean Juhu Beach today? One of the users has shared the pics of Juhu Beach and claimed that the pic was taken on Friday (December 08). It can be seen in pics that the Beach is clean and there was no need for a cleanliness drive at the beach.

The cleanliness drive is a Political Stunt?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launching and participating in the cleanliness drive is now claimed to be a political stunt. Shinde was seen riding the tractor and cleaning the beach which was already clean. Eknath Shinde said, BMC has taken up a 'Deep Clean Drive' as directed by him for a pollution-free and clean, beautiful Mumbai.

He inspected the cleanliness by running the beach cleaning machine himself

He started the cleanliness campaign by offering garlands to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Juhu Chowpatty. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inspected the cleanliness by running the beach cleaning machine himself.

Read Also
Maha CM Eknath Shinde Helps 'Clean Up' Mumbai's Juhu Beach; See Pics
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unbelievable Cleanup Act: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu...

Unbelievable Cleanup Act: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde 'Deep Cleans' Mumbai's Already Spotless Juhu...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra: Locations In Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha & Pune Searched In ISIS Terror...

NIA Raids In Maharashtra: Locations In Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Padgha & Pune Searched In ISIS Terror...

Mumbai: Andheri Police Arrest Man For Cheating Local BJP Leader Of ₹65 Lakh

Mumbai: Andheri Police Arrest Man For Cheating Local BJP Leader Of ₹65 Lakh

Maha CM Eknath Shinde Helps 'Clean Up' Mumbai's Juhu Beach; See Pics

Maha CM Eknath Shinde Helps 'Clean Up' Mumbai's Juhu Beach; See Pics

Mumbai News: Man With Same Name Claims Shares Of Sa Re Ga Ma India Ltd With Forged Death Certificate...

Mumbai News: Man With Same Name Claims Shares Of Sa Re Ga Ma India Ltd With Forged Death Certificate...