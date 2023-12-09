Maha CM Eknath Shinde Helps 'Clean Up' Mumbai's Juhu Beach; See Pics

By: Aditi Thakur | December 09, 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanup drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Saturday. CM Shinde also drove a tractor during the event.
Before the event began, CM Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a cleanup drive at Juhu Beach.
CM Shinde was accompanied by Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, highlighting the government's commitment to environmental efforts.
The tractor-driven cleanup drive highlights the importance of civic responsibility. It serves as a model for public officials actively participating in community tasks to make the environment cleaner.
The event's primary aim was to raise awareness and encourage people to take action to maintain public places.
Following Mumbai's increased pollution, the Maharashtra government implemented several measures to combat it.
Against this backdrop, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a massive cleanliness campaign in all departments.
Today, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation organised a cleanliness campaign in five wards of the Municipal Corporation's five divisions.
