Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde To Join 'Deep Clean Drive' In City On December 9, Urges Citizens To Participate

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will participate in the 'Deep Clean Drive' of BMC which is going to be held on Saturday in five administrative wards. The deep cleaning will be done in the Andheri East & West, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kandivali and Borivali areas of Mumbai. Shinde has appealed to citizens to participate in the drive in maximum numbers.

BMC has arranged additional manpower and machinery for the cleaning drive. Drive will be held on Saturday from 9 am to 2 pm.

According to BMC, renowned people in the society, industrialists, film actors, political leaders, school and college children, NGO representatives will participate in the campaign. Under the campaign roads, foot paths, disposal of abandoned vehicles, action against illegal banners, cleaning of toilets, gardens and playgrounds will be done.

A meeting was organised in the BMC headquarters to discuss preparation of the meeting. According to BMC, one administrative ward will be selected and deep cleaning will be done on every Saturday in the month of December 2003 and January 2024. Assistant municipal commissioners of every ward will distribute responsibility to every department.

CM Shinde to kickstart the campaign at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Juhu

According to the BMC, CM Shinde will remain present at Mahatma Gandhi statue at Juhu beach at 8 am in the morning and start a deep cleaning drive. Thereafter, he will visit and attend drives near Gokhale bridge Andheri, Thakur complex at Kandivali, Ramabai Nagar, Rajawadi hospital, Rajawadi Garden, and Sahayadri krida mandal ground at Tilak nagar.

CM Shinde appealed to citizens to participate in the cleanliness campaign. “PM Narendra Modiji has initiated the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in the country to expand the abhiyan and make it a public movement, people should participate in Saturday's cleanliness campaign,” said CM Shinde.