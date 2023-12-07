Mumbai: BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Initiates 'Deep Cleaning' Campaign; Stresses On Illegal Parking & Timely Completion Of Community Toilets

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal | File

BMC Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed his subordinate officers to rigorously implement the 'Deep Cleaning' campaign in Mumbai. He instructed them to formulate guidelines and ensure successful implementation with the help of citizens. Additionally, he ordered the blacklisting of contractors who fail to complete the construction of community toilets on time. To address the issue of illegal parking, Chahal directed officers to appoint marshals to regulate it in Mumbai.

BMC's 'deep cleaning' campaign

After initiating the first deep cleaning campaign in Mumbai last Saturday, the BMC administration has decided to implement the 'Deep Cleaning' campaign in all its 24 wards. On Tuesday, BMC Commissioner Chahal conducted a meeting with Additional Commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Chanda Jadhav, All Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners of BMC.

During the meeting, Chahal stated, "CM Eknath Shinde is insistent on the cleaning issue of Mumbai. He himself is visiting various locations and issuing guidance and directions. BMC has enough money, and we need administrative willpower to clean Mumbai. The way we keep our homes clean, we should keep Mumbai clean in the same way."

Issue of illegal parking

In Mumbai, many vehicles are being parked along the roadside, leading to traffic jams. Chahal, while addressing the issue, said, "CM Shinde has taken the issue of illegal parking in Mumbai very seriously. People park vehicles other than the designated areas, creating traffic jam issues and causing inconvenience to citizens. Therefore, appoint marshals ward-wise to regulate the parking issue."

Chahal mentioned that BMC has undertaken the renovation of toilets in various parts of the city. The concerned department should increase the pace of the work and complete it within the designated time.

Additional Commissioner Sudharkar Shinde stated that BMC officers have already formulated an SOP for deep cleaning, and responsibilities are being allocated to different departments accordingly. Now, the commissioner's directions will be added to perfect the SOP and implement it rigorously. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a deep cleaning drive in Dharavi and D ward, which comprises the Grant Road, Malabar Hill, and Pedder Road areas on Sunday.

Aim of campaign

Approximately 5 thousand citizens, including BMC officers, senior citizens, youth, and college students, participated in the drive. The aim of the campaign was to keep the city clean. As part of the campaign, roads, pavements, and public toilets were cleaned, abandoned vehicles were disposed of, action was taken against illegal banners, and gardens and playgrounds were spruced up.