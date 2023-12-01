Mumbai: BMC Launches Massive 'Deep Cleaning' Campaign For A Greener City; Check Details

Mumbai: BMC Launches Massive Deep Cleaning Campaign For A Greener City | File Photo

The BMC has organized a 'deep cleaning' campaign in Mumbai to make the city clean, beautiful, and greener. A cleanliness campaign will be organized in all 24 administrative wards. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the campaign on Sunday, 03 December, from Dharavi.

Details of campaign

According to the BMC, renowned individuals in society, industrialists, film actors, political leaders, school and college children, and NGO representatives will participate in the campaign. The campaign will include cleaning roads, footpaths, disposal of abandoned vehicles, actions against illegal banners, and cleaning of toilets, gardens, and playgrounds.

CM Shinde has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the cleanliness campaign, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' initiative. He emphasized the need to turn the campaign into a public movement and encouraged people to join Sunday's cleanliness drive.

Meeting at BMC headquarters

A meeting was organized at the BMC headquarters to discuss the preparations for the campaign. According to the BMC, one administrative ward will be selected, and deep cleaning will be carried out every Saturday in the months of December 2023 and January 2024. The campaign will run from 9 am to 2 pm, and assistant municipal commissioners of each ward will distribute responsibilities to various departments.