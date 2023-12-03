Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Deep Clean' Campaign In City, Urges Citizen Participation; See Pics

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 'Deep Clean' Campaign In City, Urges Citizen Participation | FPJ

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Sunday, appealed to all Mumbaikars to participate in the deep cleaning campaign of the BMC. He initiated the campaign from Dharavi and Grant Road, Malabar Hill, Pedder Road area on Sunday morning. The campaign began at 6:30 am and concluded at 12 pm on Sunday. Mumbai, being a city of international importance, places the responsibility on both the BMC and citizens to maintain its cleanliness, tidiness, hygiene, and pollution-free environment. Hence, the BMC has launched the Deep Clean Mumbai campaign.

CM urges citizens to actively participate

CM Shinde urged students, citizens, senior citizens, and youths to actively participate in the campaign. He mentioned the presence of Education Minister and Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Skill Development Minister and Guardian Minister of suburbs Mangalprabhat Lodha, and BMC officers during the campaign.

Speaking to the media, he stated, "The state government has given priority to health, education, and cleanliness. Therefore, the state has decided to implement a cleanliness campaign in Mumbai with the help of citizens. Under this campaign, cleaning of internal roads, gutters, nulla cleaning, washing of roads, washing of toilets five times a day, and removal of banners will be conducted."

CM inspects various places as part of campaign

CM Shinde also visited Chaitya Bhoomi and Shivaji Park, reviewing the arrangements made for the lakhs of Ambedkar followers who came for the death anniversary of Late Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6. He inspected cleaning work in Dadar Dharavi Nallah area, 60 feet road, Khemkar Chowk, Dharavi T Junction, Hanging Garden, Banganga, Girgaon Chowpatty, and BIT Chawls. He assured the revamping of 48 colonies of sanitation workers, providing them with better civic facilities.

Furthermore, CM Shinde visited Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, reviewing facilities in different departments. He engaged with patients and doctors, directing the BMC administration to adopt a zero-prescription policy in the hospital and improve existing facilities.