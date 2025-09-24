 Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Registers 13 FIRs Against Illegal Hoardings, Banners And Posters In City
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Registers 13 FIRs Against Illegal Hoardings, Banners And Posters In City

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has registered 13 FIRs against unauthorized hoardings, banners, and posters displayed across the city during a special drive. The action was taken under the instructions of Commissioner Manisha Ovhal, in line with directives of the High Court.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation | X - @DeptMunicipal

Illegal Material Removed in All Four Wards

The drive was carried out across all four wards of the UMC region, where several illegal hoardings, banners, and posters had been put up without permission.

Supervision by Senior Officials

A team led by Additional Commissioner Dr. Dheeraj Chavan supervised the removal of the unauthorized material. UMC registered 13 criminal cases across different police stations in Ulhasnagar — two at Central Police Station, three at Vitthalwadi Police Station, six at Ulhasnagar Police Station, and two at Hill Line Police Station.

Warning from Civic Body

Ganesh Shimpi, Nodal Officer of UMC, said, “Under the instruction of the Commissioner, we will continue to monitor unauthorized banners, hoardings, and posters, and take action against them if they do not have permission.”

Also Watch:

Appeal to Citizens and Political Parties

The civic body has appealed to citizens, political parties, and organizations to avoid defacing the city with illegal banners and posters. UMC warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating the norms.

