Uddhav will have to seek permission from Ashok Chavan before visiting Ayodhya, says Giriraj Singh

"It is good to hear that Uddhav will go to Ayodhya as Bala Saheb Thackeray also wished the same. But the trouble will start with this, as he has to seek permission from Ashok Chavan before going to Ayodhya. Chavan has already said that he has entered into government after seeking the consent of Muslims in this regard. Hence, Uddhav will have to seek his permission to go to Ayodhya," said Giriraj Singh while talking to ANI.

On the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram, said Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut. He also said that Ministers of alliance partners (Congress, NCP) can also accompany CM.