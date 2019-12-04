Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi before Dec 13, will seek aid for farmers affected by untimely rains

This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after taking oath aid his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state's farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which no one feels terrorised. Thackeray said he has asked officials, including the state’s chief secretary, to give him complete information on state and central schemes for farmers within the next two days. “Once I get all the details, I will take a decision accordingly,” he said.

“We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers," he told reporters after the first cabinet meeting.

(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)