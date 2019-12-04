Uddhav Thackeray to meet PM Modi before Dec 13, will seek aid for farmers affected by untimely rains

Just days after taking over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Thackeray may meet Modi before December 13.
Maharashtra CM will seek Central aid for farmers affected by untimely rains. Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to Delhi is also likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Interim Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
This comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after taking oath aid his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state's farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which no one feels terrorised. Thackeray said he has asked officials, including the state’s chief secretary, to give him complete information on state and central schemes for farmers within the next two days. “Once I get all the details, I will take a decision accordingly,” he said.
“We can paint a better picture if we know the reality. We have sought inputs. Farmers have not got anything, but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers," he told reporters after the first cabinet meeting.
(Inputs from Sanjay Jog)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)