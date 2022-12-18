e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Ajit Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Ajit Pawar

Thackeray had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Ajit Pawar (R) | File pic
Follow us on

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra chief minister and MLC Uddhav Thackeray will attend the winter session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday, opposition leader Ajit Pawar said.

Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, had not attended the monsoon session of the state legislature held in Mumbai.

"Uddhav Thackeray will be present for the winter session (of the Maharashtra legislature)," Pawar said while responding to a query from reporters.

Read Also
Maharashtra Legislature Winter Session: A two-week stormy affair to begin on Monday in Nagpur
article-image

Interestingly, after announcing his decision to quit as the chief minister in June this year, Thackeray said he would also resign as a member of the Upper House of the state legislature.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Thackeray collapsed following a rebellion led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and several MLAs against the party leadership.

Subsequently, Shinde took oath as the chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Loan app circulates morphed photos of woman to extract money, case registered

Navi Mumbai: Loan app circulates morphed photos of woman to extract money, case registered

ON CAMERA: Highly venomous Russell Viper enters Naupada police station in Thane; rescued

ON CAMERA: Highly venomous Russell Viper enters Naupada police station in Thane; rescued

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Ajit Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai updates: Opposition leaders in Nagpur decide to boycott CM's tea meeting

Mumbai updates: Opposition leaders in Nagpur decide to boycott CM's tea meeting

Mumbai family fined ₹2 cr in ‘fraud’ farm land deals in Ambernath

Mumbai family fined ₹2 cr in ‘fraud’ farm land deals in Ambernath