Via Calcutta brings street food of Kolkata to the streets of Mumbai

Moong Wada | Pic: Shruti Pandit

On the posh streets of Breach Candy, nestled in a corner near Premsons is Via Calcutta. Small place with puchka — pani puri for Mumbaites— to welcome you. The staff quite simple and welcoming. Be ready to stand and eat or take away the food from the huge menu that hangs behind the counter. Of course, there are other physical versions of the menu that you can browse through and order.

Start with the puchka and be prepared to be confused with the sheer variety that they offer. They have nine different kinds of puchka. All are with tasty pani puri water. Their puris make the difference. They are big and made from sooji. Try the Puchka mein Puchka or the Dum Aloo Puchka for sure. Those who like to mix their hot and cold, should try the Ghoogni Puchka that comes with hot ragda and spicy, cold pani.

Puchka mein Puchka | Pic: Shruti Pandit

The menu is primarily sorted in eight parts — Victoria Chaatwala, Puchkawala, Nashtewala, Mudiwala, Ghoogniwala, Maggiwala, Chaiwala, Pillaneywala. Nashtewala has varieties of kachoris and samosas, Mudiwala, as expected, has a list of Jhalmudi varieties, Ghoogniwala has ghoogni (ragda pattice in Mumbai language).

The Victoria Chaatwala has just two dishes — Moong Wada and Moong Chilla. The Maggiwala stumps you with 19 choices. It’s not just that, they make Wai Wai noodles as well. Their Double Masala Maggi and Vegetable Classic Wai Wai are must tries.

Another must try is the Khasta Kachori with Aloo Sabji. It is served with sweet-sour and spicy chutneys. Let the aloo sabji soak into the kachori and then eat it to titillate your taste buds. Finish off with a Rose Soda or Masala Cold Drink.

For the less adventurous, simple Kulhadwali Chai with Buttered Toast is recommended.

Standing there and eating is the best option, especially for puchka. But if you are the kind who prefers a sit down, then take away and enjoy the Kolkata street food at home.

They also have an outlet in Powai.

Cost for two: Rs 700