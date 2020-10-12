Uddhav Thackeray skips Maratha & Dhangar quota issues in his web address

Mumbai: Despite aggressive posture by Maratha organisations, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a web address on Sunday did not utter a single word on the present state of Maratha reservation or quota for the Dhangar community. Thackeray preferred to remain silent on the issue when various Maratha organisations have been demanding the early restoration of 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs which was recently stayed by the Supreme Court.

This apart, the Maratha and OBC leaders are currently engaged in verbal duel on the contentious reservation issue. Various Maratha leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje has said the state government lacked coordination on the restoration of Maratha quota while OBC leaders including Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar were strongly opposed to provide reservation to Maratha from the 27% OBC quota.

Recently, the state government provided additional funds to the undertakings which are carrying out a slew of development and welfare programmes for the Maratha community. However, the government scrapped its own decision to provide benefits under the Economically Backward Section to Marathas following strong opposition from the latter.

On the other hand, OBCs are demanding a level playing field and allocation of more funds to undertakings working for empowerment of the community.

Further, the Dhangar community is up in arms demanding early decision on providing them reservation under the Scheduled Tribes category.

Two days ago the state government was forced to postpone the MPSC exam slated for October 11 following opposition from Maratha organisations. However, OBC leaders wanted that the state government should have gone ahead allowing MPSC to hold exam as per the schedule.

Thackeray has been interacting with both Maratha and OBC leaders with a repeated appeal not to resort to agitation but give time to the state government to resolve their issues.