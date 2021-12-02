Uddhav Thackeray signs file on state home department's proposal to suspend former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh: Sources

Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray has signed the file on the state home department's proposal to suspend former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, sources told FPJ.

The Maharashtra government had accepted the report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarti for an inquiry against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The one-member panel had recommended action against Singh for defying the All-India Civil Service Rules. Based on the panel’s recommendations, it was said that the government will soon suspend Singh. The state home department had already sent the file to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As reported by The Free Press Journal, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said last week that the government would take permissible action against Singh in accordance with police service rules. The minister’s statement is important as the Mumbai police have already started the process for Singh’s suspension. The former Mumbai police chief is likely to face suspension under the Rule 3 of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Rule 3 reads, “A member of the Service in respect of, or against, whom an investigation, inquiry or trial relating to a criminal charge is pending may, at the discretion of the Government be placed under suspension until the termination of all proceedings relating to that charge, if the charge is connected with his position as a (member of the Service) or is likely to embarrass him in the discharge of his duties or involves moral turpitude.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:08 AM IST