Uddhav Thackeray & Raj Thackeray To Hold Joint Rallies For 2026 Civic Polls? Sanjay Raut Shares BIG Update

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, December 17, said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray will hold joint rallies in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the upcoming January 15 polls. "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj will hold joint rallies in Mumbai and outside. It is the need of Maharashtra," Raut said on Wednesday.

The high-stakes polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash-rich BMC, will see the Mahayuti and MVA battling it out for electoral supremacy in the state's major urban centres.

Raut said that Sena (UBT) and MNS will join hands for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Pune and Nashik, with a formal announcement likely in the coming week. In addition to this, the Thackeray cousins are also likely to hold rallies in places like Pune, Nashik and Kalyan-Dombivli.

"Our effort is that the Thackeray brothers reach out to maximum places and address people," the Rajya Sabha member said as quoted by PTI.

Thackeray Cousins Reunite

The BMC polls are also set to see a new dynamic as the Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, are set to unite after two decades. The brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali party to Bhai Dooj, and several political events.

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Of all the 227 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena won 84 seats while the BJP won 82 seats. Both parties were in alliance during that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the United NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/