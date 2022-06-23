Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, latter hits back |

In a major twist to the present political crisis after the rebellion by senior minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators, the newly appointed Shiv Sena legislative party leader Ajay Chaudhari on Thursday submitted a petition to the deputy speaker of the state assembly Narahari Zirwal demanding disqualification of 12 MLAs from Team Shinde for the breach of whip issued by chief whip Sunil Prabhu for not attending the legislative party’s meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 22.

The list of legislators included Eknath Shinde, Tanaji Sawant, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash Surve, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar (minister of state), Yamini Jadhav, Sandipan Bhimrao (cabinet minister), Sanjay Shirsat and Lata Sonavane. This is expected to be challenged by Team Shinde before the deputy speaker and in case of reverse ruling in the high court and in the Supreme Court.

Shiv Sena’s move came on a day when Team Sena has claimed that support of 37 party legislators elected on the poll symbol and 7 independents and thereby crossing the two-third mark of 55 that will avoid action under anti-defection law. Team Shinde has yet to formally form the group and seek its recognition from the state assembly deputy speaker. But before Team Shinde moved in, Thackeray led Shiv Sena acted swiftly.

Shiv Sena has sent a strong signal to the rebel leaders that it was prepared for legislative and legal battle to save the government and to keep the party organisation’s status as real Shiv Sena. With this the Shiv Sena has put the ball in the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal’s court. Incidentally, Zirwal belongs to the NCP which has already declared that the party is solidly standing with Thackeray and will do all to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Even though the rebel Shiv Sena group has claimed the support of 37 legislators elected on the party symbol in addition to 7 independents, the party insiders claim that the legislative and legal battle is inevitable. The rebel minister Eknath Shinde, who has been elected as the legislative party leader while Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip, will have to formally form the group and seek its recognition from the deputy speaker of the state assembly Narahari Zirwal as the Speaker’s post is vacant. Team Shinde will have to cross this major legislative hurdle. Shinde has emailed the list of 34 legislators and the appointment of Gogawale as chip whip.

Already Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has sacked Shinde as the legislative party leader and appointed Ajay Chaudhari. A letter signed by the chief whip Sunil Prabhu has been submitted to Zirwal. However, Shinde has claimed that he continues to be the legislative party leader while Chaudhary’s appointment is illegal. Incidentally, Zirwal has approved the appointment of Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

Zirwal on Thursday said he will hold the scrutiny of Shinde’s letter and give his ruling. Team Shinde sources told the Free Press Journal, ’’We will challenge Zirwal’s ruling in the state assembly and also in the court of law.’’

Moreover, the legal battle between Team Shinde and Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is inevitable over seeking control over the party. ‘’There is a legislative party which is restricted to the legislature but there is a party organisation outside the legislature with its branches across the state with its office bearers. Team Shinde proposes to claim its control on the party organisation outside the legislature too but for that it will have to approach the Election Commission to seek its approval. It will also claim over Shiv Sena’s poll symbol that will be decided by the Election Commission,’’ said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

He further said both the sides will make their arguments and be prepared to approach the courts in case of adverse ruling.

Meanwhile, Shinde in strongly-worded tweets questioned the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's petition to the deputy speaker to disqualify him and 11 others. ''Who are you trying to scare? We also know law. According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the whip is for assembly work and not for meeting. There are numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard.''

''We are not afraid of threats. We demand action against you for creating an illegal group without numbers. You cannot scare us by initiating action against 12 MLAs as we are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.''

