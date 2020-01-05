Uddhav Thackeray allocates portfolios to his ministers, here is the complete list

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray allocated the cabinet portfolios to ministers, this comes six days after he expanded the cabinet on December 30. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is the new Finance Minister and his party colleague Anil Deshmukh will be the Home Minister. Shiv Sena's Aditya Thackeray is the new Environment and Tourism Minister, Eknath Shinde will handle the Urban Development portfolio, while their senior party colleague Subhash Desai will handle Industries Ministry. The Congress' Balasaheb Thorat is the new Revenue Minister, and Nitin Raut will handle new Energy portfolio, while former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has been given the Public Works Department.

Here's the complete list of portfolios:

1. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also head General Administration, Information Technology, Information and Public Relations, Law and Judiciary and other departments not alooted to any other Ministers.

2. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also head finance and planning ministeries.

3. Subhadh Desai will be the new Industries and Mining Minster.

4. Ashok Chavan will be Minister for Public Works.

5. Chhagan Bhujbal will be Food, Civil supplies and consumer protection minister.

6. Dilip Walse Patil will be Labour and State Excise Minister.

7. Jayat Patil will be Water Resources and Command Area Development Minister.

8. Nawab Malib will be Minister for Minority Development and Aukaf, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

9. Anil Deshmukh will be Home Minister.

10. Balasaheb Thorat will be the Revenue Minister.

11. Rajendra Shingane will be Food and Drug Administration Minister.

12. Rajesh Tope will be Public Health and Family Welfare Minister.

13. Hasan Mushrif will be Minister for Rural Development.

14. Nitin Raut will be Energy Minister.

15. Varsha Gaikwad will be Minister for School Education.

16. Jitendra Awhad will be Housing Minister.

17. Eknath Shinde will be Minister for Urban development and public works (Public undertaking).

18. Sunil Kedar will Animal husbandry, Dairy Development, Sport and Youth Welfare Minister.

19. Vijay Wadettiwar will be Minister for Other Backward Classes, Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare, Khar Land Development and Earthquake Rehabilitation.

20. Amit Deshmukh will be Medical Educationa and Cultural Affairs Minister.

21. Uday Samant will be Minister for Higher and Techincal Education Minister.

22. Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse will Minister for Agriculture, Ex. Servicemen Welfare.

23. Sanjay Rathod will be Minister for Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

24. Gulabrao Patil will be Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation.

25. KC Padvi will be Minister for Tribal Development.

26. Sandiprao Bhumre will be Minister for Employment Gurantee and Horticulure.

27. Shyamrao Patil will be Minister for Co-Operation, marketing.

28. Anil Parab will Minister for Transport and Parliamentary Affairs.

29. Aslam Shaikh will be Minister for textil, Fisheries and Port Development.

30. Yashomati Thakur will be Minister for Women and Chil Development.

31. Shankarrao Gadakh will be Minister for Soil and Water Conservation.

32. Aaditya Thackeray will be Minister for Tourism, Environmant and Protocol.

Ministers of State:

1. Abdul Sattar - Revenue, Rural Development, Port Land Development, Special Assistance

2. Satej Patil - Home (Urban), Hiusing, Transport, Information Technology, Parliamentary Affairs, Ex. Servicemen Welfare.

3. Shambhuraj Desai - Home (rural), Finance, Planning, State Excise, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Marketing.

4. Bacchu Kadu - Water Resources and Acommand Area Development, School Education, Women and Child Development, Other Backward Classes, Socially and Educationally backward Classes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Special Backward Classes Welfare, Labour.

5. Dattaray Bharane - Public Works (excluding Public Undertakings), Soil and Water Conservation, Forests, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries, General Administration.

6. Vishwajit Kadam - Co-operation, Agriculture, Social Justice, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Minorities Development and Aukaf, Marathi Language.

7. Rajendra Yedravkar - Public Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Food and Drug Administration, Textile, Cultural Affairs.

8. Sanjay Bansode - Environment, Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Works (Public Undertakings), Employment Guarantee, Earthquake Rehabilitation. Parliamentary Affairs.

9. Prajakta Tanpure - Urban Development, Energy, Tribal Development, Higher and Technical Education, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

10. Aditi Tatkare - Industries, Mining, Tourism, Horticulture, Sports and Youth Welfare, Protocol. Information and Public relations.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in the allocation of portfolios despite being in power for over a month now. Chief Minister Thackeray and six of his council members - two each from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - took oath on November 28. Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on December 30 by inducting 36 ministers.