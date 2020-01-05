Maharashtra Cong MLA threatens to resign after being denied cabinet ministerial berth

Jalna (Maharashtra): Enraged by his exclusion from the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from the Jalna Assembly seat, Kailash Goryantal stated that he will resign from the party along with his supporters.

"My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still, I have not been made a minister," Gorantyal told reporters here.