Congress releases list of portfolios: Balasaheb Thorat bags revenue, Ashok Chavan gets public works

Congress party has released portfolio allocation of its 12 ministers before it is formally released by the chief minister's office. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief and party's group leader in the state assembly Balasaheb Thorat has received the revenue department, former chief minister Ashok Chavan public works and Nitin Raut energy.

Former leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar is the cabinet minister of OBC, Khar Land, relief and rehabilitation, KC Padvi, who comes from the tribal-dominated Nandurbar district, is tribal affairs minister, Yashomati Thakur is a minister of woman and child welfare, former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit Deshmukh is a minister of medical education and cultural affairs, Sunil Kedar is a minister of dairy development and animal husbandry, Varsha Gaikwad is a minister of schools education and Aslam Sheikh is a minister of textile, fisheries, and Ports.

Satej Patil, who comes from Kolhapur district, will be the minister of state for housing and Dr Vishwajee Kadam, who is the son of a former minister late Patangrao Kadam, is the minister of state for agriculture and cooperation.