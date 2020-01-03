CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest election from Yavatmal Local Authorities' Constituency?

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced by-election to the two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The election to the state council from Yavatmal Local Authorities' Constituency is slated for January 31 while the counting will take place on February 4. The election is necessitated after the sitting Shiv Sena member Tanaji Sawant was elected from the Bhum Paranda assembly seat on October 24.

EC also announced the schedule for a by-election to the council by members of the state legislative assembly. The polling and counting will be held on January 24. The by-election is needed as the sitting NCP member Dhananjay Munde was elected from the Parali assembly seat on October 24.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is not a member of either house, is expected to seek his election from Yavatmal Local Authorities' Constituency. He will get term up to December 2022.

For the second seat, NCP may field former minister Shashikant Shinde who lost from the Koregaon assembly seat. He will get them up to July 2022.

Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have announced to jointly fight these elections and hope to win both seats to checkmate BJP.