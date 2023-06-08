UBT Spokesperson Anand Dubey Alleges Death Threat For Backing Uddhav; Sanjay Raut Says 'Aurangzeb Govt' In Maharashtra

Uddhav group spokesperson Anand Dubey (the one holding the letter with police officer) filed complaint in Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai | Twitter@indrajeet8080

Uddhav faction (UBT) spokesperson, Anand Dubey, filed a complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in Mumbai and alleged that he received a threat call. In his complaint, Dubey said that the caller threatened to shoot him if he continued to support Uddhav Thackeray. Police are now trying to trace the caller, said Mumbai Police, according to news agency ANI. Now, even Sanjay Raut has tweeted on the issue.

Sanjay Raut calls state government as "Aurangzeb government"

Sanjay Raut in his tweet on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra state government. "This is Aurangzeb government working in Maharashtra," said Raut in his tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raut questions Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' "silence"

Sanjay Raut also raised questions on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Raut said that Fadnavis was being a "mute spectator" in the matter.

Death Threat

Talking of the threat, Anand Dubey alleged that the caller threatened to "shoot him" if he continued to support Uddhav Thackeray. The spokesperson filed a complaint with the Samta Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. Mumbai police said it is investigating the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bitter fight for legacy

Things have been bitter between the Uddhav led Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group and the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena ever since the split in the party following Shinde and other MLAs openly revolting against Uddhav's leadership and joining hands with the BJP in Maharashtra last year. The Supreme Court of India, hearing the disqualification matter, had come down heavily on then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The apex court had also said that had Uddhav not resigned and taken the floor test, it could have reinstated him as the chief minister.