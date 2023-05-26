‘We don’t sit at home & discuss’: Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray’s 'working style'

File pic

Shirdi: At the inauguration of the second phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway – an 80km stretch between Bharvir and Shirdi – Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised that work on the new passenger terminal at the Shirdi International Airport will commence by July. He also took the opportunity to comment on the difference in his and former CM Uddhav Thackeray’s working style, saying, “we don’t sit at home and discuss”.

“We don’t sit in locked rooms. We go to people and work. We are an open book who speak everything in public,” remarked Shinde without naming Thackeray.

Shinde on Shirdi airport

On his government’s plans for Shirdi airport, he said on an average there are 18-20 flights daily during the day, and that the existing small terminal building witnesses a footfall of around 62,000-65,000 passengers.

Several hurdles came up while implementing the project, Shinde said. “Some were purposely propped up.

"I personally called those opposing the Expressway project, asking them what their issues were. I even became a witness in the agreements to give them confidence and ensure that they are paid compensation within three to four hours,” he said while addressing a gathering.

Shinde reached the inauguration event a couple of hours beyond the scheduled time, making the gathering restless in 38 degree temperature at Shirdi.

Political representatives, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, gave their government a thumbs-up for finishing the entire project within a few years, as against the public perception of 10-20 years.

Fadnavis: Land acquisition for the entire 701km of the Expressway done in just nine months

The land acquisition for the entire 701km of the Expressway was done in just nine months, said Fadnavis, adding, “This was despite Uddhav Thackeray visiting Chhatrapati Shambaji Nagar asking people not to part with their land. Similarly, Pawar saheb went to Ahmednagar. Later, Shinde saheb went to the same place and took people into confidence.”