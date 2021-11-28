Two years of MVA: Despite Maharashtra being worst hit by COVID-19, we performed better than other states, says Nawab Malik

As the MVA celebrates its second anniversary on November 28, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik held a press conference in commemoration.

He stated that although Maharashtra was worst hit by COVID-19 there were no complaints regarding non-availability complaints of beds or oxygen.

"More than 66.50 lakh citizens were affected due to COVID; Maharashtra was the worst hit, even then we did better than other states, w/o any non-availability complaints of beds or oxygen. Families of those who died due to COVID-19 will get Rs 50,000," he was quoted saying by ANI.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:42 AM IST