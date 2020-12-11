Two-year-old boy mowed down by speeding vehicle, driver held

A two-year-old minor boy was mowed down by a speeding tempo on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road near Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Mankurd on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the tempo driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that the incident occurred at around 5 pm, when the boy, identified as Ali Shaikh, had gone out with his father Wasim, 28. Suddenly, a speeding Mahindra pickup bearing registration number MH-43-BB-2999 hit the boy from behind. The toddler sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Mankhurd Police arrested the tempo driver, Ravindra Pawar, 40, and booked him for causing death due to negligence.