Two Naxals with Rs 12 lakh reward surrender before Maharashtra police

Nagpur: The naxalites who are frustrated and fed-up of life besieged with violence are getting attracted towards the surrender policy that is being implemented by the government of Maharashtra.

Due to the effective implementation of the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy till date a large number of active naxalites have been surrendered before Gadchiroli police and many more are in the pipeline.

Recently two hardcore naxalites nameds as Ramsingh alias Sitaram Bakka Atram (63) and Madhuri Bhuri alias Suman Raju Mattami (34) have surrendred before the superintendent of police (SP) of Gadchiroli. The government has declared a reward of Rs 12 lakh on their heads.

Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchilroli giving information about both the naxalites said, "Ramsingh, the naxalite who surrendered, was recruited with Aheri LOS as Member in 2005 and he also worked in Permili LOS for 3 months. From May 2005 he operated with technical dalam at Maad division and from the year 2007 to 2012 he operated as a deputy commander and from 2012 to March 2022 operated with Bhanragad area technical dalam as area committee member (ACM).

During his operations he was personally involved in one murder and one encounter and one other crime overall 3 offences were registered against him. The reason for him to surrender was that due to the welfare schemes launched by the government the people do not get support from the naxalite, senior maoists use the poor tribal youths only for their own benefits, married dalam members cannot live an independent married life, due to the aggressive anti-Naxal operations of the Gadchiroli police the circulations in the forest become dangerous, the maoists of the senior cadre use all the money extorted from others for their own advancement, they tell us to to kill our brother tribal's just only on suspicion of being informer, the naxals have a nomadic life day and night, if they have medical problem in life, they do not get any medical attention."



Goyal further added, "The other naxalite Madhuri Bhuri alias Suman Raju Mattami who surrendered to is was recruited in November 2002 as a member with Kasanur LOS and worked till December 2012 and from 2012 to 2013 worked in Bhamragad LOS and from the month of February 2013 to April 2022 worked as a area committee member (ACM) in Permili LOS. Mattami was personally involved in 4 murders, 21 encounters and 7 arsons and other 5 overall 37 offences registered against her also she was involved in the Vedamagadh, Kasanasur and Madveli encounters. The reasons for which she surrendered was that woman naxalite is not paid for medical work, men and women are discriminated against by senior maoists in Naxal dalam, women naxalite not getting a chance to go to a senior position, women being used only for carrying heavy burden and also not get chance to participate in important naxal operations, senior maoists force women naxalite to marry, during the encounter other gents naxalite run away in front of the women naxalite."



The Maharashtra government has earlier declared a reward of Rs 6 lakhs on Ramsingh and Rs 6 lakh on Madhuri. Also now after surrender Ramsingh and Madhuri both will be getting Rs 4.5 lakh each by the state government for rehabilitation.



Goyal said, " Due to intensified anti-naxal operations conducted by Gadchiroli police and also a golden opportunity has been provided for the naxalites by the government to surrender and for lead respectful life. Since 2019 till date in 2022 a total number of 49 hardcore naxalites surrendered before the Gadchiroli police. We have assured all necessary assistance to those who are willing to surrender and join the mainstream of the society also willing to live in the ways of democracy. I also appeal all the active naxalites to renounce the path of the voilence and adopt the path of peace."