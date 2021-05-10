Two Mumbai Police personnel succumb to COVID-19; toll at 113

Mumbai Police's COVID-19 death tally has mounted to 113 with the deaths of two cops due to the infection in the past 48 hours.

While the cumulative count of COVID-19 infection in Mumbai Police has reached 8,716, the number of active cases stands at 379.

"Two police officials succumbed to COVID19 in Mumbai in the last 48 hours. A total of 8,716 police personnel have contracted coronavirus and 113 personnel have died due to the virus so far. There are 379 active cases," Mumbai Police said.

Maharashtra recorded new 48,401 fresh COVID-19 cases, 60,226 patient discharges, and 572 deaths, informed the State Health Department on Sunday.

The state has 6,15,783 active cases, while the death toll has reached 75,849.

As many as 44,07,818 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.