Two girls die after stack of plywood falls on them

Thane: Two minor girls died after a stack of plywood fell on them in a godown at Loncha Galli, Shilphata area in Thane on Sunday night.

"Manju Vishwambhar Chaurasiya (9) and Ranju Vishwambhar Chaurasiya (11) got trapped under the stack of plywood that fell on them. The incident took place when they were sleeping near the stack of plywoods in the godown at around 9:00 pm on Sunday," said a police official from Daighar police station, Thane.

As per the investigation, a dog jumped on the stack of plywoods following which the sheets fell on the girls.

"Both injured sisters were immediately rushed to Kalwa hospital, where they were declared dead while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered," said C Jadhav, senior police inspector, Daighar police station, Thane.