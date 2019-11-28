Twitter trends #PawarDoubleCross after Ajit Pawar takes oath as elected MLA

Twitter trends #PawarDoubleCross after Ajit Pawar took oath as elected MLA at Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. Earlier rumors of Ajit Pawar quitting NCP were spewed across the nation as he pledged as the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as CM.

It was believed that Ajit Pawar will be splitting the party with his close aids siding with BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

After weeks of political unrest in the state of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister Maharashtra today at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.