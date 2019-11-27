Maha govt formation Updates: Don't be surprised if Sena comes to power in Delhi too, says Sanjay Raut

In BJP Core Committee it was decided that Fadnavis should resign, says Babanrao Pachpute
Babanrao B Pachpute,BJP:Supreme Court ke decision ke baad sab program badal gaya. BJP Core Committee ki meeting hui usmein tay hua apne pass number nahi hai, Devendra Fadnavis ko resign dena chahiye, koi ghoda bazari nahi karna chahiye aur kamal aur kuch nahi karna chahiye
Don't be surprised if Sena comes to power in Delhi too, says Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Maine kaha tha,'hamara surya yaan mantrale ke chhate manjil par safely land karega',tab sab hass rahe the. Lekin hamare surya yaan ka safe landing hogaya. Aane wale samay mein agar ye surya yaan Delhi mein bhi utre toh aapko aashcharya nahi hoga.
No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM, says Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat in Mumbai: No decision has been taken on who will be deputy CM.
Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief & 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back, says Rohit Pawar
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar (grand nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar) at the assembly in Mumbai: We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance.
Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan take oath
Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan among those administered oath as MLAs.
Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar starts administering oath to members
Pro tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar starts administering oath to members in the 288-member House.
We are happy that finally dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled, says Neelam Gorhe
Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe: We are happy that finally the dream of Balasaheb ji Thackeray is being fulfilled. 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar & Sonia ji madam has made immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for #Maharashtra.
MLAs take oath at the special Assembly session
Mumbai: Newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs take oath at the special Assembly session called by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Lot of new responsibility, says Supriya Sule
NCP leader Supriya Sule at the assembly in Mumbai: Lot of new responsibility. Every citizen of #Maharashtra stood by us.
Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today.
Supriya Sule welcomes Ajit Pawar with a hug
Mumbai: NCP leaders Ajit Pawar & Supriya Sule arrive at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly today. Oath will be administered to the MLAs in the assembly today.
Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, ahead of swearing-in
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today. From 8.00 am onwards, oath will be administered to the MLAs in the assembly.
Shiv Sena, NCP leaders hold late night meet at Sharad Pawar's residence
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena leaders leave after meeting at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence concludes.
We want to work for people and provide stable government: Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari: He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state.
