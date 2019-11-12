TumSENAhoPayega trends after Shiv Sena fails to get letters of support from NCP and Congress

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

While Shiv Sena failed to the 7.30 pm deadline ended for Shiv Sena, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday night invited the NCP asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government", and since then #TumSENAhoPayega is trending on Twitter.

