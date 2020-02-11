Truck rams into bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway; 18 injured, 3 critical

Mumbai: In a major bus accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway near Manor in Palghar, where 18 people sustained injuries and three are reportedly in critical condition.

Police said, the accident took place at Wadh near Manor and the injured are undergoing treatment at Manor Rural Hospital.

According to sources, the bus was plying from Vasai to Valsad, and had stopped at Belpada near Nandgaon-Chilhar Gate of Manor. After the breakfast, the bus resumed journey and was crossng the Mumbai-Gujarat highway, when a speeding truck rammed into the bus from behind.

The accident was so severe that the passengers were hurt and sustained minor injuries, due to the sudden jerk.

While all the injured were rushed to Manor Rural Hospital, those critical were shifted to a hospital in Vasai for further treatment.