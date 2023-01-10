Troubles multiply for Maharashtra Circle Postal chief Veena Srinivas

In a day of fast paced developments, troubles multiplied for Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra Circle Veena Srinivas, culminating in her proceeding on leave on Tuesday.

The FPJ was the first to report on January 7 about the All India Postal Union Group C accusing her of forcing postal to buy cakes and cookies baked in her husband's bakery.

Srinivas had stoutly denied the allegation. However, when asked how Google Pay payments for the bakery products were made to her, she explained that she and her husband shared a common email id which was linked to her bank account. She insisted that she has no role whatsoever in her husband's business.

On Tuesday All India Postal Employees Union Group C secretary General Secretary Janardhan Majumdar shot off one more letter, this time addressed to Union minister for communication Ashwni Vaishnav alleging how Veena Srinivas has been forcing India Post staff to buy cakes and cookies made in her husband's bakery. The letter further goes on to say that Srinivas has been indulging in these activities for the past 6 years.

Majumdar further states that all proof regarding her wrong doing will be presented by Union staff to the Minister if their secrecy is protected.

Following this latest letter , it is now learnt that Srinivas has proceeded on leave and in an office order issued by India Post (FPJ has a copy) , Ganesh Sawaleshwar has been given additional charge of her post.

Since taking over his current role, Vaishnaw has taken strict action against non performing and corrupt officials. In the last 17 months, 190 Railways and Department of Telecommunications employees have been removed through voluntary retirement or forced retirement.

India Post is a key part of Modi Government's next stage of financial inclusion plans which started with the rollout of JAM ( Jan Dhan, Aadhar , Mobile).

With multiple ministry responsibilities and Lok Sabha elections next year, Vaishnaw will be keenly watched, for his ability to deliver on his ministry targets, being able to engineer a turn-around in India Post and whether he is able to sustain his crackdown on non performing corrupt officers.

