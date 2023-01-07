Maharashtra postal chief busy selling cakes, claims union

Thai Moon Cakes | Picture for representation

Mumbai: Is it a case of eating the cake and having it too? The All-India Postal Employees’ Union (Group C) has written to Alok Sharma, Director General in the Department of Posts, New Delhi, alleging that Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra circle, Veena Srinivas is using her position to market cakes, cookies and other bakery products manufactured by her husband Srinivas Subramania.

“We are not bothered what business her husband is into. But asking the staff to buy his products is a bit much,” said a senior official at the General Post Office (GPO) on Friday.

Postal chief denies allegations levelled against her

When contacted by The Free Press Journal on Friday, Srinivas denied the allegation and said she never took an interest in her husband's business. Asked how payments were being made into her Google Pay account, she explained that she and her husband use a common Gmail account that is linked to their bank account. She denied receiving any money for cakes and other goodies made by her husband.

Union Secretary says postal chief has violated Code of Conduct Rules, 1964

Union General Secretary Janardhan Majumdar, in a letter dated December 23, 2022, said Srinivas was “engaged in promoting business activities of her spouse of selling bakery products...". Majumdar further alleged that during festive occasions, work of selling products like imitation jewellery and ‘gajras’ (garlands) of jasmine flowers is in full swing in the Chief Postmaster General’s cabin. He said this was in blatant violation of the Code of Conduct Rules, 1964, and demanded actionagainst Srinivas.

Union has taken up matter with Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The FPJ has confirmed that Srinivas is indeed in the bakery business. This correspondent even placed an order for apple cinnamon cake with him. The Director General of Posts did not respond to WhatsApp messages seeking a response. It is learnt that the union has also taken up the matter with Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and sought his intervention.