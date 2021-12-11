Veena R Srinivas takes charge of Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle

Veena R. Srinivas, an Indian Postal Service Officer of 1991 batch joined as Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle on December 8, 2021 on her promotion to Higher Administrative Grade. She graduated in Economics from Gokule institute of politics and economics, Pune which is affiliated to London school of Economics. She is an MA in Economics from Mumbai University and has also completed Bachelor of Law.

She had started her career in the Department of Posts as Senior Superintendent of Railway Mail Services in Pune and thereafter worked in various capacities as Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Manager Automatic Mail Processing Centre, Mumbai, Deputy Divisional Manager, Postal Life Insurance, Mumbai. On her promotion to Junior Administrative Grade rank, she worked as Director Postal Services, Kanpur. She shouldered the responsibility of working as a Director of Mumbai GPO the biggest Post Office of Asia from 2002-2004.

She has also worked on deputation in Department of Atomic Energy as Deputy Secretary and as Chief Vigilance Officer Marmugoa Port Trust during the period 2004 to 2009. She has worked as Director Postal Services, Goa and Director, Foreign Post Mumbai from December 2009 to Jan 2013. On promotion in Senior Administrative Grade, she worked as Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development) in Bengaluru, Postmaster General, North Karnataka Region, Dharwad from 2017 till June 2021 and Postmaster General (Mails & Business Development), Chennai till her promotion as Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:55 PM IST