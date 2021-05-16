Tribute: For Rajeev Satav, luck was not on his side!

Not just hard work, but the luck factor also plays a very crucial part when it comes to taste real success in politics. For Rajeev Satav, a lot many opportunities came as luck on his side. First, he tasted success at the age of 35 when he fought his first election to State Assembly and wrested Kalamnuri (Dist Hingoli) in favour of Congress, first time in 20 long years. His potential was judged by none other than Rahul Gandhi who was busy doing experiments with the youth wing of his party.

Rahul Gandhi chose Kalamnuri as a venue to address a rally during the state assembly elections in 2009, for his young colleague, who was heading the state youth Congress then. When he addressed the rally of around 40,000 strong crowd, which was keen to hear him in this nondescript tahsil town from the Marathwada region, I was one of the witnesses. He might have observed Rajeev and his young brigade closely, who were putting up a strong fight against the sitting Shiv Sena MLA who was more than confident to retain his seat, winning twice earlier.