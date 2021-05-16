'He was an upcoming leader with much potential': PM Modi condoles demise of Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief on the death of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav and said he was an upcoming leader with much potential.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Om Shanti."
Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, consoled Satav's demise.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection. Satav (46) was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after testing coronavirus positive last month and was on ventilator support. After recovering from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus infection and his condition became critical.
Satav, who hailed from Maharashtra's Hingoli district, was considered to be close to the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. He was in charge of the party's affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a spirited fight in the last assembly elections.
