'He was an upcoming leader with much potential': PM Modi condoles demise of Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief on the death of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav and said he was an upcoming leader with much potential.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Om Shanti."