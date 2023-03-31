'Trans'forming Lives: US Govt unveils TransFormation salon in Kalyan to support transgender community

Picture from the launch of TransFormation | FPJ

In Kalyan today, the opening of a new salon called 'TransFormation' was led by U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director for India Karen Klimowski. This salon is owned and managed by members of the transgender community, and it was launched on the International Transgender Day of Visibility. The TransFormation Salon will provide services for everyone in a welcoming and non-judgmental atmosphere.

US govt proud to support TransFormation: U.S. Consul General

Speaking on the occasion, U.S. Consul General Mike Hankey said, “The U.S. Government is proud to support TransFormation, where anyone - regardless of how they identify - can access salon services in a safe and inclusive environment for all guests. We recognize and celebrate the important contributions of transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people and take pride in supporting improved health outcomes through innovative models that mobilize communities to take charge of their financial and physical health.”

Salon will enhance career opportunities for transgenders: USAID

USAID/India Deputy Mission Director Karen Klimowski said, “Using USAID’s principle ‘Do nothing about them without them’ as a guide, we are happy to share that members of the transgender community were directly involved in designing and establishing TransFormation, which is a priority for USAID as we prioritize locally-led and inclusive development. The salon will not only serve the community, but enhance career and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local transgender community.”

Initiative on dignity, self-worth, and progress: Kinnar Asmita

Neeta Kene, Chairperson, Kinnar Asmita, a community-based organization, which set up and will operate TransFormation, said, “This initiative is a strong message to the society that Transgender Persons with the right kind of skilling and support can effectively mainstream themselves. For us this is not only an initiative on livelihoods, it is on dignity, self-worth, and progress. We are thrilled to start this initiative and we need the support of the mainstream to make it a roaring success both socially and financially.”

International Transgender Day of Visibility & TransFormation

Every year, the International Transgender Day of Visibility is celebrated as a way to acknowledge and appreciate the valuable contributions made by transgender individuals all over the world. The U.S. Government recognizes and respects the efforts of these individuals who strive for freedom, fairness, respect, and dignity, not only on this day but every day.

The TransFormation Salon, which is owned and operated by members of the transgender community, was established with assistance from USAID and the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), in partnership with FHI 360 and the Humsafar Trust. As PEPFAR reaches its 20th anniversary, this salon launch is a continuation of the United States' pledge to eliminating the service gaps and inequalities that impede progress.